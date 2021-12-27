Singer, Wanlov the Kubolor

Wanlov shares his nude photo

Wanlov the Kubolor goes naked at a waterfalls



Save the earth, Wanlov preaches



Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, professionally known as Wanlov the Kubolor, has broken the internet with a nude photo shared on his social media pages.



The Ghanaian-Romanian is described as one of the nations controversial artistes over his style of dressings and comments made in the past.



Wanlov who is an LGBT and environmental activist on Christmas Day, December 25 posted a naked photo of himself that captured him at a waterfall.



The image which witnessed the singer in all his glory saw him put his entire body on display with just an emoji of Santa covering his genital.

In his message to followers, Wanlov urged them to save the planet by avoiding the single-use of plastics.



The image was captioned: "There is only one animal I know of that destroys its environment by exploiting limited resources to fuel its quest to destroy other worlds #DontLookUp #HarpyHolidays by @san.dersar #KillTheBill #SaveAtewa #BanSingleUsePlastic."



Check out the image below:







