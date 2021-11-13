Wanting a male child is outdated, daughters have more worth – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Uncle Ebo Whyte is a celebrated playwright

Playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte explained the historical situations that made the need for male children a necessity. He also pointed out those circumstances are long dead, and a new era that appreciates women has been born.

Uncle Ebo Whyte disclosed that this unfortunate practice is not relegated to the African continent only. In an interview on TV3 NewDay, he pointed out that in the olden days’ power was might, and that tended to make people price the prowess of a male child over a female child.



“Unfortunately, sometimes we forget the reason why certain things were put into place. So a long time after the relevance of that situation, we are still going by solutions we found to a situation that does not exist anymore.



“In the days when they were intertribal wars, we needed men for wars. So a male child was another soldier. A male child was an insurance policy to ensure that this community would be able to hold its own. And we forget that what the role of law has brought to us is that my property is my property.”

According to Uncle Ebo Whyte, daughters have proven themselves to be more reliant and dependable than men. He always gives instances where daughters have stepped up in responsibilities that do not necessarily need muscle power.



“I have always told my adopted sons that given a chance, I would choose a daughter over a son, any day. Because daughters apart from being sweer[sic], they never leave home. Daughters make sure parents are well catered for all their life whether they have the means or not. They pay attention.



“If we are able to equip those girls. If we were able to enable them to become the best that they can be. You would never know pain and suffering for the rest of your life,” he said.