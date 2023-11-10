Wanzam the Classic DJ nominated for ‘DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year’ at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Wanzam the Classic DJ

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and accomplished talent scout, Wanzam the Classic DJ, has been nominated for the coveted "DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year" award at the prestigious Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

This recognition comes in the wake of his nostalgic and mesmerizing collaboration with the up-and-coming Afrofusion sensation and talented songwriter, Juma Mufasa.



Wanzam the Classic DJ, known for his distinct and innovative approach to music, has been a driving force in Ghana's music industry. His knack for blending various genres and showcasing emerging talents has not only caught the attention of music enthusiasts but also earned him a dedicated fan base.



Wanzam the Classic DJ's vision and dedication have not only made him a respected figure within the music community but also a talent scout with a keen eye for emerging artists, as demonstrated by his collaboration with Juma Mufasa.



The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards have long been recognized as the preeminent platform for celebrating and honoring the exceptional work of DJs and artists in Ghana.

Wanzam the Classic DJ expressed his excitement about the nomination, saying, "This nomination is a humbling moment for me, and I am truly grateful to the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards for recognizing our collaboration with Juma Mufasa. It's a privilege to be among such esteemed nominees, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity in the music industry."



The winners of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards will be announced during a star-studded event that will bring together the most influential and talented figures in the Ghanaian music industry.



EAN/BB