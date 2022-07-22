Warning signs of possibly abusive women

Transformational Coach and Trainer, Scofray Nana Yeboah

Transformational Coach and Trainer, Scofray Nana Yeboah, has shared some signals men can look out for in order not to get entangled with abusive women.

He advises young people to make it a point to find out more about the family of the partners before getting serious with them.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said, “If you want to know that you can get violated and abused with what you’re getting into, check the family she’s coming from. In some families, you realise that when women are talking to their brothers, uncles, etc they’re very violent in words towards them, and normally if you check the cycle of the family, most of the men are not economically sound leaving the women to be on top, control and dictate the pace for them.”



He explained that such ladies also expect to control and dictate to men they are in relationships with hence, they need to watch out for such ladies.



“Secondly, pay attention to their history. Our body stores all our emotions and it will deploy itself through our language so observe the languages used and pay attention to when they’re talking about how they grew up as these are very important,” he added.

Scofray asked men to pay attention to their personal or interpersonal relationships with other people.



“If they lacked a father figure while growing up, there’s a way they behave. So if they’re looking for a father in you and you want to be a husband, you will irritate her because what they desire from a father is not the same as a husband and this will take experts to trace and know what she’s lacking,” he asserted.



He finally mentioned that the dispensation where the misappropriation of ‘I know my right’ and its misapplication also creates some of these situations “and the men need to watch out for all these”.