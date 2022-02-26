Wash your hands, brush your teeth before touching a woman's vagina - Juliet Ibrahim to men

Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim calls out 'rough' men

Juliet says a woman's delicate vagina should be handled with care



A woman's vagina is a temple, men told



Actress, Juliet Ibrahim is back again with another revelation on the things men do wrong in their relationships.



This time, she has admonished men to be extra careful when handling the private part of their wives and girlfriends.



Juliet has highlighted the importance of hygiene during lovemaking and how important it is to touch and play with a woman's vagina only with clean hands and a well-brushed mouth.



In an Instagram story on Friday, the award-winning actress offered some free sex education to men across the globe.

"I can't believe in 2022 I'm arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse is: "What if it's a quickie?!" Honestly Guys, pls take this from me, a woman's Vajayjay is very delicate, it's a temple; help her keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva from dirty mouths on there," she advised.



Juliet, who is on a mission to save marriages and relations, furthered: "Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral and cut your fingernails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria brew on such! Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices to stay clean."



