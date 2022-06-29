Wash your vagina before changing your pad – Ladies advised

lack of menstrual hygiene during your early stages can lead to cervical cancer

Community health nurse, Mary Rose Boyubie, has shared with ladies some professional advice on how to practice menstrual hygiene.

Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she emphasised the need for ladies to bath at least twice a day, especially when experiencing their monthly blood flow.



“During your menstrual period, you need to bath regularly. Also, if you need to change your pad, you should make sure that after doing so, you wash your hands with soap and water or sanitise your hands,” she said.



“Also, before you change your pad, you need to wash the place first. If you’re at work and you can’t wash before changing, you should at least wipe before wearing a new pad. This should be done within an interval of four to six hours,” Mary included.

Talking about how to properly dispose of used sanitary pads, the community health nurse advised that ladies should avoid flushing their pads down the toilet as it could clog the pipes. She noted that the best way would be either to bury the pad or burn it in a safe spot.



Angela Amaning, a midwife at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, also interviewed on the show, chipped in a little advice on the importance of practicing menstrual hygiene.



“It is important as a lady to practice menstrual hygiene so that you can live a healthy life and prevent complications in the future. When you don’t practice menstrual hygiene during your early stages, it can lead to cervical cancer and other problems in the future,” the midwife educated.