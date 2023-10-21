Watch Akrobeto’s interesting interview with a popular Chelsea footballer

Comic actor and presenter, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto, on the latest edition of The Real News, hosted former Chelsea legend, Ryan Bertrand.

The popular footballer and Akrobeto, among other things, discussed his career for club and national teams, dealing with injuries, criticism, and the reception he has received in Ghana.



The former England player also shared insight into his relationship with former Chelsea teammate and Ghanaian international Michael Essien.



He described Essien as a “fantastic player and an amazing human.”



Betrand revealed that his mission in Ghana is to connect with friends and also connect with the country’s football.

Their discussion was characterized by tons of laughter and



Watch the full interview below:



