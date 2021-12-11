Watch Akrobeto’s reaction to Maurice Ampaw’s ‘screaming during sex is a crime’ comment

Akrobeto schools Ghanaians on how to have a ‘well-composed’ sex

Akrobeto responds to Maurice Ampaw



Maurice Ampaw educates Ghanaians on sex



Ghanaian actor cum TV show host, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as ‘Akrobeto’ has hilariously reacted to Maurice Ampaw’s statement that making loud noises during lovemaking is a crime.



It can be recalled that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz warned couples who make unusual noises during sex to desist from it, as it could land them in court.



Maurice Ampaw’s statements became topical among scores of individuals on social media who shared their varied opinions about it.

In what was meant to be his personal analysis of Maurice Ampaw’s statements, Akrobeto said couples need to devise new ways of having sex in order to be able to keep a low tone.



Dissecting the statements on his ‘Real News’ show, he said;



“There’s a lawyer in Ghana called Marice Ampaw. He has stated that couples who make noise during sex can be arrested. But sex is one of the most entertaining things created by God. Especially if it is between two people who love each other. Since we cannot do without it, then it is best we device new strategies in order for us not to make noise. I believe that so far as is it’s not rape and a couple is having consensual sex, they should be spared when they make noise.”



Watch the video below



