Musician Burna Boy alongside his Nigerian colleagues – Rema and Tems – headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend game.

The event came off on Sunday, February 19, in Salt Lake City, USA.



The artiste performed some of his biggest hits to an excited crowd.

Burna Boy, who performed first, kicked things off with an energetic performance, ‘Anybody’, “It’s Plenty”, “Ye”, “Last Last,” and “Alone”.