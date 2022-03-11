Watch Davido’s Epic entry at the O2 Arena

Davido holds first concert at the 02 Arena

Davido arrives on stage in an LCD cage



Davido thrills fans at O2 Arena concert



Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, left tongues wagging when he made an appearance on stage in an LCD cage at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.



Although the night had a lot of interesting moments, fans who were gathered at Davido’s concert couldn’t shake off the exhilarating feeling from watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage in that manner.



It was finally time for Davido to perform and the audience’s attention was fixated on the stage but the Afrobeats singer swerved the crowd and rather descended from the ceiling.

He arrived in a square-shaped LCD stage that had psychedelic displays before finally revealing him in a Dolce and Gabbana outfit.



Fans kept shouting and filming with their mobile devices as Davido landed on stage to start his performance.



Watch the video below



