Watch Martin Amidu sing his heart out for Hassan Ayariga on his 50th birthday

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian politician and lawyer, Martin Aminu, sang his heart out for presidential aspirant, Hassan Ayariga, on his 50th birthday.

In a video made available to GhanaWeb, Mr. Amidu was captured seated comfortably on a cream and gold couch inside a room speculated to be the political aspirant’s.

The former Attorney General was clothed in a northern smock, paired with a black trouser he matched with his shinned shoes.

Standing beside him was Mr. Ayariga, who couldn't stop smiling at the effort the former Attorney General put into signing him a melodious tune.

The APC leader clapped and nodded his head to the music while wearing a jalabia and standing barefooted.

One can't tell if this was before or after they had celebrated his 50th birthday party, which had in attendance the crème de la crème of society.

