0
Menu
Entertainment

Watch Naasei The Story Singer's energetic performance at MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service

Video Archive
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel artiste, Naasei The Story Singer delivered an exceptional performance at MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Naasei brought firepower to the auditorium with his impressive praise performance.

He began on a low tempo where he creatively told the story of how Jesus was born with songs before he lifted the tempo and got everybody on their feet.

He got the live band under control and delivered a performance that the crowd wanted more but Foster Romanus, the MC for the night, pleaded with people to get back to their seats for the show to continue.

Along with Naasei, Adina, Joe Mettle Lasmid, Kwan Pa Band, El Dunamis, and Kuami Eugene all performed at the event.

MTN's Nine Lessons and Carols Service is held each year to welcome MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in their joy.

Wathc the video below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details