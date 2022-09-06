Watch Nana Ama McBrown dazzle patrons of Obaapa Christy’s event with music performance

Over the weekend, Ghanaian gospel sensation, Obaapa Christy crowned the celebration of her 20th anniversary in the industry with a thrilling concert.

The concert saw the attendance of several prominent Ghanaians including award-winning actress, Nana Ama McBrown who dazzled patrons of the event with her own performance.



It is undoubted that Nana Ama McBrown is multi-talented and she seized the opportunity at Obaapa Christy at 20 to prove why she is a person of many talents.



While sharing a word of inspiration with patrons at the event, McBrown in her own way showed gratitude to God by performing Obaapa Christy’s “The Glory.”



“Whenever I get an opportunity like this, I count my blessings and I see the gift of life as very vital in whatever situation I find myself in. Whether good or bad, I don’t go to bed worrying about my problems because I leave them in the hands of God.

"It will take a very litigious person to have problems with me. So if you are alive today be grateful to God for the gift of life and leave everything else for him because he is the one who knows tomorrow,’’ McBrown said before delving into a mood of praise unto God.



Watch video of her performance below:



