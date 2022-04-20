0
Watch Rita Dominic’s husband’s hyper moments at their wedding

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding ceremony goes viral

Meet Rita Dominic’s ‘shy-looking’ yet hyperactive husband

Watch excerpts of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s plush wedding

Reserved, calm, yet hyperactive are the words that best fit the ‘lucky’ man who was able to sweep ‘lucky’ Rita Dominic off her feet.

Asides from serving simple yet classy looks, one thing that cannot go unnoticed was the full glee and excitement with which Rita Dominic’s groom stormed her family home.

All throughout the ceremony, lasting smiles were captured on the face of Fidelis Anosike, same as the evident show of joy he exhibited.

In several instances, especially when he made his grand entrance with his groomsmen to fetch his bride and also on the dancefloor, Anosike completely grabbed people's attention with his dance moves.

He was majestically captured on the lenses of all the cameras, thereby shutting down his wedding like nobody’s business.

Asides from being known as Rita Dominic’s husband, 56-year-old Anosike is a popular Nigerian media mogul who owns a couple of businesses including the popular ‘Daily Times’ newspaper.

Watch the video below:



