Watch Sarkodie 'reconnecting' with East Legon Executive Club members in Tema

Sarkodie was spotted in Tema meeting members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club on a rooftop of a facility.

In separate videos sighted by GhanaWeb, the rapper is seen arriving at the venue whiles in the otherhe is seen hugging members of the club, among others, Osei Kwame Despite, Samuel Osei Kufuor and Ofori-Atta Sarpong.



GhanaWeb checks show that it was at the newly opened Alisa Hotel in the industrial hub, which event happened on Friday, September 30, 2022.



The grand opening of the facility was held same day with lots of dignitaries in attendance.



According to a GNA report, the imposing edifice has 52 guestrooms including four contemporary suites to ensure a higher level of comfort for guests. It has an all-day Atlantic restaurant and Sky Bar.



Chief Executive of Bamson Group, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, called for more support in the Tourism sector to boost employment Creation.

Our checks show that the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey was in attendance.



They say the rich roll with the rich, and that is the statement the rich and powerful of one of Accra’s poshest communities seem to be sending out even as they gather to keep fit and make merry.



Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, made up of the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies; Ofori-Atta Sarpong, brother of Kwame Despite; George Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana Football Association; former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah; among other, make up the rich boys of East Legon.



According to pulse.com.gh, the East Legon Executive Fitness Club was formed by the rich and older inhabitants of East Legon to help them keep fit.



The club also boasts of other prestigious and well-to-do members of Ghanaian society.



And as has become their tradition, the club members, along with their wives, meet at the end of every year at a thanksgiving event. They also meet regularly to celebrate with each other on feats in the lives of one another.

