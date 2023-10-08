Watch Shatta Wale’s show-stopping entrance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale went home smiling after winning awards for the Artiste of the Year and the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 which was held in London on October 7.

But more spectacular was Shatta’s performance at the event. Shatta Wale, who is known for his eye-catching performances, brought the audience to their feet as he made his entrance by descending on a platform from the roof.



Clad in a black shirt and glittered trousers, Shatta Wale then trilled the audience to a number of his hit songs including “On God”, which was nominated for the Popular Song of the Year at the awards.



Watch the video below







