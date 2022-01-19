Watch Van Vicker 'dress down' coach Milovan after Black stars’ AFCON defeat

Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars’ defeat

Van Vicker blames Coach Milovan Rajevac for Black Stars’ defeat



Black Stars out of AFCON race



Popular Ghanaian actor, Joseph Van Vicker, has joined the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities expressing disappointment following the Black Star’s defeat to Comoros in the AFCON game on January 18, 2022.



The actor took to social media to vent out his frustration pertaining to the shameful defeat and also blamed the Black Stars coach for the team's abysmal performance.



In an adopted Indian accent, Van Vicker was spotted on a motorcycle where he flashed Coach Milovan’s picture towards a camera and said;



“You see this guy? Number 1 bullshit guy. He doesn’t know shishi. Now Ghana is out of the tournament and I’m so pissed.”

Meanwhile, countless Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Ghana’s early kick out from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



They have listed several factors that attributed to the poor performance of the team including politics, incompetence on the part of players and the coach among others.



The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Bridget Otoo, Asamoah Gyan, and many other celebrities have shared their opinions about Black Star’s performance in the AFCON competition.



Watch the video below



