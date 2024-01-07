Watch as Sarkodie jams to Shatta Wale’s ‘Freedom’ song in public

Sarkodie is a Ghanaian rapper

It is quite rare for top artistes in Ghana to be seen dancing to the songs of a colleague who happens to be an A-list and a competitor in public.

In a video shared online and sighted by GhanaWeb, Sarkodie was spotted jamming to Shatta Wale’s song titled ‘Freedom’ and displaying his dance skills as well.



Some individuals on social media have lauded Sarkodie for dancing to Shatta Wale’s song in public which is a signal that he has no issue with the artiste but wants the betterment of Ghana music.



Shatta Wale has not been on good terms with Sarkodie as he recently jabbed him and Stonebwoy claiming that they are nowhere close to him in the music industry and boasted of being richer than both of them.



Sarkodie seemed to be unperturbed by Shatta Wale’s rants as he was spotted jamming to Shatta Wale’s song in public.



The fanbase of both artistes has been sharing their thoughts on the video which has caused a massive stir online.



