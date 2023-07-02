14
Menu
Entertainment

Watch as billionaire Dangote hit the dance floor with smooth dance moves

Dangote2 Dance.png Aliko Dangote showcases dance moves at an event

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has been spotted in a video showing off his smooth dance moves.

The 64-year-old richest man in Nigeria who was at an event hit the dance floor as Teniola's famous song 'Case' was been played.

He was captured dancing with a woman as they vibed together to the music.

Reacting to Dangote's dance moves, some netizens took to social media to share their thoughts.

obaksolo: See Big man Dance. No be Abule Egba dance wey go Break person back

stanbuk01: Seeing this dance, E come dey make me feel say poco leg work dance na for poor pple

itisbobby: Me practicing the dance steps cause that’s how I will start dancing from now on

dupsonken: Like seriously, see how this man called Dangote young like fresh bread

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll