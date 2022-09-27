Watch how Asamoah Gyan performed this hit song at the gym

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan is getting plaudits on social media after brilliantly singing Buk Bak's Kelewele song word for word.

Gyan tweeted a video of himself singing the song. The video captures sweaty Gyan, who aspire to play in the World Cup inQatar, bare-chested at the gym rapping Ronny Coaches' verse on the song.



In the post, he wrote: "I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo. Big ups @princybright and Ronny Caches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days."



Asamoah Gyan has a passion for music, an area in which he has proven to be proficient. Together with his late friend and musician Castro, they wrote hit songs like African Girls and Do The Dance.



Gyan is currently working tirelessly on his fitness to be in shape for a last dance with the Black Stars at the World Cup.



Watch the video below '

I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo ????????????. Big ups @princybright and Ronny coaches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EPYQOYo57E — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 27, 2022

hahaha Baby eh! the ending sef kill me with the gogo moves ???????????????? https://t.co/XnWqCD8pEQ — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) September 27, 2022

The Legend — Afia Goldie (@Afia_goldie) September 27, 2022

The Qatar de3 no one can stop us ???????? — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) September 27, 2022

We’re missing this voice and moves in the @GhanaBlackstars camp now Monko???? pic.twitter.com/y7iM6yhGQk — Angelinho Essel 10???? (@KwameEssel9) September 27, 2022

We are going to Qatar ???????? — CULU CITYZEN ???? ???????????????? (@fawogyimiiko) September 27, 2022

This guy will kill me ???????????????? you can never hate him — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) September 27, 2022

