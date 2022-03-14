Watch how Empress Gifty and Brother Sammy reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s slap

Celebrities react to Afia Schwarzenegger’s slap

Young man receives a resounding slap from Afia Schwarzenegger



Ghanaians condemn Afia Schwarzenegger for slapping man at funeral



Afia Schwarzenegger’s act of slapping one of the instrumentalists at her late father’s funeral was an unexpected event and many individuals were stunned by it.



However, the reactions from some celebrities were more intense than others.



Analysing the viral video which clearly captured the incident, one could spot that gospel musician, Empress Gifty, who was performing at that particular time, rushed to console the victim.



She paused the performance for a moment, held his hand, gave him a pat on the back and briefly escorted him to assume his position under the shed where the band was playing.

In the case of Brother Sammy, his mouth was agape in amazement, while he looked on as Afia put up her display.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have condemned Afia Schwarzenegger for landing a slap on the cheeks of the young man although what triggered it is not clearly known.



According to reports, it was in the bid to collect some cash sprayed on the funeral grounds that triggered the slap from the comedienne.



