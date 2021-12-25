Watch how Ghanaian celebrities have glammed up for Christmas

Ghanaian celebrities have shared pictures of their Christmas-themed outfits online

Celebrities mark Christmas Day in style

Celebrities share family portraits to mark Christmas Day



Today, December 25, is Christmas Day



The season is here! It’s no surprise that everyone including stars love to celebrate Christmas due to the happiness it brings.



From chilling with their friends and families to wearing matching pyjamas, celebrities embrace the joy of the holiday season with full glee.



Each year, they splash their Christmas-themed pictures on the internet when December 25 rolls around, and this year(2021) is no exception.

Clad in red, white, or with a touch of green, these celebrities stun in their various Christmas traditional colours.



Let’s see how Ghanaian celebrities are rocking their various Christmas outfits.



Watch the posts below :

























