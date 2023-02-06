Watch how Kenpong arrived in his luxurious G-Wagon for Despite’s birthday celebration

Kenpong

A viral video that captures a fleet of G-Wagons at the birthday celebration of businessman Osei Kwame Despite sent tongues wagging on social media last week.

Social media users were awed by the sheer display of wealth and class by members of the East Legon Executive club members and close friends of Osei Kwame Despite.



Among the luxurious fleet of vehicles is one owned by accomplished business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong alias Kenpong.



The CEO of Kenpong Group of Companies arrived at the prestigious function in a white and sleek G-wagon with his moniker ‘Kenpong’ on the number plate.



A video by blogger, GH Hyper captures Kenpong standing by the lush vehicle in a blue suit on a white long-sleeve. Safe to say that Kenpong was looking dapper and classy in that outfit.



Kenpong is believed to have a close relationship with Despite, spanning over two decades. The two highly-revered men once served as board members of Asante Kotoko.

Kenpong is also a member of the prestigious East Legon Executive club and his presence at the celebration was to highlight his admiration for his good friend, Despite and his devotion to the club.



Kenpong is also renowned for his philanthropic works which have seen him make donations to a number of orphanages and offered support to elderly members of the country.



Kenpong also owns the Kenpong Football Academy and is also a former board and management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



