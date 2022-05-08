0
Menu
Entertainment

Watch how KiDi reacted to his alleged baby mama's viral video

Video Archive
Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi declines to speak about his baby mama again

Video of KiDi’s alleged baby mama goes viral

Netizens react to KiDi’s ‘mature looking’ baby mama

Lately, there have been viral reports of a certain lady purported to be the mother of KiDi’s son, Zane.

In a video making rounds on the internet, KiDi’s baby mama and son were hanging out at a kid’s playground at an unidentified location.

Ever since the popular Ghanaian singer disclosed the identity of his son, he remained tightlipped on issues relating to his baby mama, Babette.

KiDi showcased his son the least chance he gets but fails to show off his baby mama, not even for once.

That’s not all, he dodges every question that has to do with his baby mama at every media platform and this was no exception.

Another question popped up in relation to KiDi’s baby mama during an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar and the ‘Touch it’ hitmaker failed to respond.

KiDi was asked whether he facilitated or was aware of a video of his alleged baby mama, making rounds on the internet and he said;

“I don’t wanna talk about it. I don’t wanna talk about this,” he said, whiles giggling with smiles.

Earlier, popular media personality, Delay reacted to news of KiDi’s alleged baby mama.

This follows reports that the said lady looks much older than KiDi.

KiDi's little boy was spotted at the party with a lady believed to be her mother. Reading from the comments, social media users said she looked mature. Guys, you can't say that by just looking at someone's face. Stop that, how can you assume she is older? She is a young lady who from all indications looks strong. I want to debunk rumours that she matured," Delay earlier stated during an interview with Akuapem Poloo.

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Related Articles: