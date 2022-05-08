Watch how KiDi reacted to his alleged baby mama's viral video

KiDi declines to speak about his baby mama again

Lately, there have been viral reports of a certain lady purported to be the mother of KiDi’s son, Zane.



In a video making rounds on the internet, KiDi’s baby mama and son were hanging out at a kid’s playground at an unidentified location.



Ever since the popular Ghanaian singer disclosed the identity of his son, he remained tightlipped on issues relating to his baby mama, Babette.

KiDi showcased his son the least chance he gets but fails to show off his baby mama, not even for once.



That’s not all, he dodges every question that has to do with his baby mama at every media platform and this was no exception.



Another question popped up in relation to KiDi’s baby mama during an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar and the ‘Touch it’ hitmaker failed to respond.



KiDi was asked whether he facilitated or was aware of a video of his alleged baby mama, making rounds on the internet and he said;



“I don’t wanna talk about it. I don’t wanna talk about this,” he said, whiles giggling with smiles.

Earlier, popular media personality, Delay reacted to news of KiDi’s alleged baby mama.



This follows reports that the said lady looks much older than KiDi.



“KiDi's little boy was spotted at the party with a lady believed to be her mother. Reading from the comments, social media users said she looked mature. Guys, you can't say that by just looking at someone's face. Stop that, how can you assume she is older? She is a young lady who from all indications looks strong. I want to debunk rumours that she matured," Delay earlier stated during an interview with Akuapem Poloo.



Watch the video below



