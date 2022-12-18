Watch how Kuami Eugune turned Fantasy Dome into praise centre with incredible performance

Multiple award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugue

Multiple award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugue turned the Fantasy Dome into a praise center with an immaculate gospel performance at MTN’s Nine Lessons and Carols Service.

Kuami Eugene made an entrance with a popular carol song 'Felis Navidad' before turning the place upside down with his back-to-back praises.



He got almost everyone at the auditorium on their feet with a sensational live band performance. Euguene's stunning performance closed the night.



Along with Eugene, Adina, Joe Mettle Lasmid, Kwan Pa Band, NaSei the storied singer, and El Dunamis all performed at the event.

MTN's Nine Lessons and Carols Service is held each year to welcome MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in their joy.



Watch Eugene's performance from 3:02:25



