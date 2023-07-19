1
Watch how LilWin’s wife backs him as they give netizens a look into their pastime

Lil Win And Wife LilWin and wife enjoy pastime

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and musician, LilWin, and his wife have been capturing the attention and adoration of fans and netizens with their heartwarming display of affection and shared love for music.

Recently, the couple delighted their followers by giving them a glimpse into their cherished pastime. Dressed comfortably in pajamas, they created a cozy atmosphere as they indulged in their favorite activity together.

In a tender and intimate moment, LilWin's wife lovingly carried him on her back while they enjoyed the soothing melody of 'Odofo Pa Ama Ntem,' a timeless classic hit by the renowned Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.

Through separate videos shared on Instagram, the couple invited their fans to share in their joyous bonding experience.

LilWin reciprocated the gesture by swaying gently to the rhythm of the music while carrying his wife, creating a harmonious and heartwarming scene.

The videos have since garnered an overwhelming response from their followers, with an outpouring of positive reactions and social media engagement.

The comment sections were flooded with an abundance of heart emojis, as fans expressed their adoration for the couple's beautiful bond.

