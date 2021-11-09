Watch how Shatta Wale hailed his lawyer after court sitting

• Shatta Wale, others case adjourned to December 7, 2021

• Musician Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021



•Shatta Wale and 3 others are facing criminal charges for publishing fake news



Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, could not hide his joy after today’s sitting in court.



Lawyer for the accused, Jerry Avenorgbo and his accomplices Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator had argued in court earlier today that the court orders the police for the release of their phones which had been confiscated.



This was after Chief Inspector Dennis Terpketey who represented the police in court suggested that the police keep the phones for investigations.



Lawyer Avenorgbo however argued that the accused persons largely depend on their phones as entertainers for which reason the continuous withholding of the phones will have dire consequences on them.

The however granted their plea by ordering the police to release their phones adding that “the alleged offences were allegedly made on social media.”



After the court sitting, just as his lawyer and manager led him to the car, the Dancehall Artiste stood at the back seat of a black saloon car and screamed,



"This is my lawyer, clap for my lawyer” in appreciation of his work done in court.



Few people who were around clapped while others laughed with excitement.



Below is the video



