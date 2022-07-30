2
Watch how Tracey Boakye and her husband partied with stars at wedding dinner

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The biggest showbiz conversation over the past few days has been the marriage of Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye to her German-based boyfriend, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The couple after days of speculations finally saw their marriage ceremony taking place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Kumasi.

The exclusive event saw the attendance of some big names within the Ghanaian movie and entertainment industry.

In the latest video shared by an acquittance of the bride, Zionfelix, the blogger has given an insight into the couple’s star-studded dinner held after their wedding.

The colourful event saw the attendance of several celebrities including footballer Asamoah Gyan, actors Big Akwes, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Kyekyeku as well as gospel musician Brother Sammy.

The event which saw the couple and their loved ones dancing their hearts out also witnessed a performance from award-winning highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena.

watch highlights of the dinner event below:



Watch the new episode of People and Places below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
