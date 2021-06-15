Watch how a fan cried after meeting MzVee for the first time

Songstress Mzvee and her fan

It was an emotional moment when a fan of Ghanaian songstress MzVee saw her for the first time.

In a video obtained by Zionfelix.net, the young boy was seen crying after he met his idol.



MzVee known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda tried her best to stop him from crying but couldn’t.



The ‘Natural Girl’ singer beamed with smiles while hugging him.

They met at an event that is currently not known to us.



Watch the video below of what transpired between Mzvee and the fan:



