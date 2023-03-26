Watch how celebrities showed up at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s brunch with the stars

Celebrities showed up at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s brunch

The excitement in the Ghanaian film business has undoubtedly increased as a result of Sheryl Lee Ralph's visit, with many famous people eager to engage with and meet the Hollywood actress.

In a video posted by blogger Nkonkonsa on March 26, 2023, Sheryl Lee Ralph was seen enjoying brunch with industry participants and holding conversations with them.



Nadia Buari and Samira Buari, two of the celebrities in attendance, both made a fashion statement. Nadia wore a chic leopard print dress with a white jacket on top, and Samira donned a two-piece silky black blazer and slacks.



Elikem the tailor arrived dressed in fashionable pink clothes, teamed with a pair of white shoes, while Zynnel Zuh donned a green feathery top, heels, and a bob hair extension.



The relationship between Hollywood and the Ghanaian film business is fascinating to see, and it is proof of how well-known the Ghanaian film industry is becoming internationally.



There is little question that these encounters will enhance collaboration and idea sharing for the benefit of both industries.

