Watch how chiefs, people of Gomoa Fetteh danced at the ‘Atopa’ festival

Atopa Dancers Some Ghanaians at the 'Atopa' festival.

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region have celebrated their annual “Atopa” festival.

In a viral video, the people were captured ‘twerking’ as the men held the waists of their female partners.

The people, numbering over a hundred, were in a long queue dancing to the tune of drummers while they performed the Kosolontaba Dance, a dance introduced by Nananom of Gomoa Fetteh.

In a video shared by UTV, the people were captured happily participating in the dance.

Watch the full video below



NYA/BOG

