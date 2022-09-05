Watch how chiefs, people of Gomoa Fetteh danced at the ‘Atopa’ festival

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region have celebrated their annual “Atopa” festival.
In a viral video, the people were captured ‘twerking’ as the men held the waists of their female partners.
The people, numbering over a hundred, were in a long queue dancing to the tune of drummers while they performed the Kosolontaba Dance, a dance introduced by Nananom of Gomoa Fetteh.
In a video shared by UTV, the people were captured happily participating in the dance.
Watch the full video below
NYA/BOG
