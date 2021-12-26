Watch how 'stubborn' fans were ‘yanked off’ stage at Freedom Concert

Some fans were disciplined by bouncers at ‘Freedom’ Concert

Shatta Wale and Medikal organize Freedom Concert



Several Ghanaian artistes perform at Freedom Concert



Fans who made their way onto the stage while Shatta Wale was performing at the Freedom Concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium were kicked off-stage.



Security personnel had a hard time controlling the ‘teaming’ crowd when the SM Boss mounted the stage to perform.



Out of nowhere two fans trooped onto the stage and they were made 'scapegoats' by the bouncers who kicked them back into the crowd.



Another young guy got on stage and he was almost beaten up before being thrown off-stage.

Shatta Wale and Medikal held their maiden edition of the ‘Freedom Concert’ at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 25, 2021.



The stadium was fully-packed with thousands of Shatta Movement and Medikal fans who stormed the ‘Freedom Concert’ with their A-game.



There were several performances from the likes of; Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Amerado, Mr. Drew, Mona4real, and many others.



Watch the video below



