Watch the dazzling attires Berla Mundi and Joselyn Dumas wore to the Global Citizen Festival

Berla Mundi and Joselyn at the Global Citizen Festival

If one talks fashion at Global Citizen Festival Ghana 2022, the two names that will pop up will be actress Joselyn Dumas and TV presenter, Berla Mundi.

On September 24, 2022, these two beautiful Ghanaian women dazzled many in the most fashionable way possible when they appeared to host and present at the festival.



Berla Mundi wore a two-piece suit and pants coloured bright red with classy make-up and long shiny hair extension.



Her looks screamed ‘International Woman’ when she appeared next to American-Zimbabwean actress and playwright, Danai Gurira, popularly known for her role in ‘Black Panther’ on the Global Citizen stage.



While Berla Mundi hosted the show, Joselyn interacted with the stars and crowd who attended the festival looking like a billion-dollar lady with her dress.



The actress wore a sparkly golden dress above knee length, she finished with a transparent heel and blonde hair extension tied in a bun on top of her head.

In some pictures they have recently shared on social media, the actresses have had some applause coming their way for the amazing job they did at the festival.



Scroll down for the images:

























ADA/BB