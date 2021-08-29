Watch the moment Rev Obofour arrived at Obinim’s father’s funeral with bodyguards

Just like he promised, Rev Obofour, real name Francis Kwaku Agyie Antwi attended the funeral service of former rival Bishop Daniel Obinim’s father.

Obinim’s father, who passed away a few months ago, was laid to rest at Abuakwa Sepaase near Kumasi on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



Days ago, Ghanaians were stunned when Reverend Obofour called Bishop Daniel Obinim on live TV to commiserate with him, years after being at each other’s throats in one of the most volatile 'beefs' of all time within Christendom.



Obofour stormed the funeral with his bodyguards and as usual, he designed his every move to take all the shine at the otherwise solemn event.

Other men of God who came through were Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Reindolph Gyebi a.k.a. Eagle Prophet, Prophet Nicholas Osei a.k.a. Prophet Kumchcacha, Prophet Agya Dan, among others.



Watch Rev Obofour's arrival in the post below:



