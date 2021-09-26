Watch the moment Yaa Jackson’s ‘GH¢1000 top’ fell off during a stage performance

Yaa Jackson whiles performing on stage

Kumawood actress cum musician, Maame Yaa Jackson, has found herself in deep trouble as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a stage performance.

In a video sighted online, Maame Yaa Jackson was singing her hit song “3shw3 papa nie” and while dancing, her top which was not well clad to her skin decided to go off exposing her boobs.



Yaa Jackson was performing in Tema during a concert when the incident happened.



Instead of going off stage to fix her blouse, Yaa remained on stage till the whole thing almost came off exposing her firm boobs.

Watch the video below;



