Watch what Honourable Aponkye did at Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party

It was a colourful, star-dubbed birthday party as friends and colleagues in the showbiz industry converged at Nana Aba Anamoah's residence over the weekend to celebrate her as she turned a year older.



The birthday bash of the renowned broadcaster was characterized by a degree of pomp amid a carefully selected playlist to keep the occasion alive and for attendees to relish the moment.



In the midst of the fun, Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, a defeated assemblyman contestant for the Adukrom electoral area in the Ashanti Region, got all eyes fixated on him when he went down on his knees to appreciate Nana Aba Anamoah.

Clad in a suit, Honourable Aponkye as he is widely known, upon sighting the arrival of the celebrant jumped continuously and joyously approached her before kneeling down to gesture his appreciation.



Nana Aba Anamoah who opted for casual wear blushed at the unexpected gesture from Honourable Aponkye. Although she somewhat disapproved of the decision to kneel before her, Nana Aba Anamoah hugged Honourable Aponkye, eliciting an ‘awwww’ sound from attendees.



For a moment, Aponkye almost shed tears but managed to hold them back.



“I’m so grateful,” he emitted.



In 2019, Honourable Aponkye gained popularity when a video of him uttering campaign promises went viral on social media. His promises included free breakfast every day for all residents in the electoral area, free tents and canopies for all public gatherings in the electoral area, free Islamic education for residents, free access to public toilet for aged people, and free waste collection if he wins the elections.

He was interviewed by Nana Aba Anamoah and subsequently built a bond with the television personality.



Aponkye however lost the polls to Abdul-Rashid Musah who secured 1,030 votes. Out of the 2,655 votes cast, Aponkye polled 247. The incumbent assembly member, Iddris Abdallah polled 613 votes while Amankwah Maxwell had 798 votes.



