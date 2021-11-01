Watch your tongue, your case is not yet over - Socrate Safo to Shatta Wale, Medikal

• You are being monitored, Socrate Safo cautions Shatta Wale and Medikal
• Socrate Sarfo urges Shatta Wale, Medikal to advise fans to remain calm
• Shatta Wale, Medikal granted after spending almost a week on remand
The Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo has urged Shatta Wale and Medikal to be circumspect in their utterances for as long as they are on bail.
According to the movie producer, there are a number of processes that ensured that the two artistes were granted bail, hence they must protect themselves and stay off any social rants.
Speaking on Peace FM over the weekend, Socrate Safo reminded both Shatta Wale and Medikal about the severity of their circumstance, because their case is against the state and not a beef with a fellow artiste.
“When Shatta came here and you interviewed him, I remember he referred to the law and further explained that when the law gets hold of you, it’s a serious case compared with what happens when artistes engage in a scuffle."
Socrate further urged the artistes to advice their fans not to take the law into their own hands since any inaction on their part might worsen their case.
He also urged the lawyers for both Shatta Wale and Medikal to manage the flow of information to the public.
The movie producer stated, “his followers must be careful and calm down. The lawyers must be strong and caution them. I will plead that Shatta and Medikal to be careful with their utterances.”
Shatta Wale, Medikal and three others who were granted bail last week are to reappear before the court on November 9, 2021.
