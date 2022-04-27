We all enjoy watching Efia Odo’s style of dressing – Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has indicated that he enjoys photos Efia Odo shares online showcasing her style of dressing.

The private legal practitioner openly admitted on Okay FM that he spends his leisure time surfing the internet and always comes across the pictures of the television personality which he enjoys watching.



“For Efia Odo’s dressing, we all watch it. I’m always on social media and I watch Nana Tornado and Schwarzenegger and their beef and others,” he said.



On the calls for Efia Odo to be prosecuted for nudity and exposure, Nana Obiri Boahen said it is backed by the law.

He explained that “when you look at Act 29 very well, it’s exposure and Efia Odo must be prosecuted. If you look at the laws of the country very well, it looks like I may side with Maurice Ampaw but I don’t want to comment on it. When I see such photos, I look at them and I form my own judgement in my head”.



