We are about to take over - Tems expresses love and support to Gyakie and Amaarae

Singer Tems on Sunday made history as the first female Nigerian recipient of the BET Best International Act award.



The hitmaker, in an appreciation post following the love and support demonstrated to her by fans and colleagues in the music industry, singled out two of Ghana's female artistes, whom she tagged as the next big thing in the scene.



According to Tems, these two, along with Ayarrstar, Fave, and Teni, are about to take over the music scene internationally with their exceptional talent.



Tems in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, encouraged Gyakie and Amaarae to continue with the good work and also be assured that they were going to make it big and be known globally.

"When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning, and we’re about to move in like a tsunami. So before it starts, know that love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done," read her message to her female counterparts.



In a separate post to her 'senior' colleagues in Nigeria, the 'Crazy Things' crooner added: "I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it."



Gyakie and Amaarae from Ghana have produced hit songs, 'Forever' and 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' which topped global charts.



Their hard work has earned them some nominations in the country.



@amaarae @Gyakie_ @ayrastarr @faveszn @TeniEntertainer When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side.



As we show the world how it’s done. — TEMS (@temsbaby) June 28, 2022

