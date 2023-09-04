We are all afrobeats - Rema calls for unity

Nigerian music star, Rema

Nigerian music sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, delivered a unifying message during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Headies Awards held in Atlanta, USA.

Rema was honored with the award for Best Male Artiste of the Year at the prestigious event.



While receiving his award, Rema stressed the importance of unity among artists, regardless of their music styles. He emphasized that, in the end, all artists would come together under the Afrobeats genre when it comes to award shows.



Rema's words were a testament to his support for the institutions that played a significant role in his successful music career, including media houses and award organizers.



"I must say it is very important that I should let everyone know that I'm not here because of the awards," Rema expressed.



"I'm here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I said institutions, I mean the bodies that support you to be able to achieve these major successes; the media houses, award organizers, you know."

He added, "We are in a very sensitive period. If we don't give our attention to our institutions, we will miss this chance that we have. And we will never have this chance again."



Rema further highlighted the unity within the music industry, emphasizing that regardless of the sub-genre, artists would ultimately come together under the Afrobeats umbrella for award shows.



"Be it afrorave, afro this, afro that, last last, we go jam for afrobeats award. So, this is our chance. We [Afrobeats artists] are not the first to do it. Reggae has done it before," Rema concluded, promoting unity and collaboration within the music industry.



ID/SARA