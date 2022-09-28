2
‘We are all feeling the pain’ - Okraku-Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey Red 8.png Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey

Wed, 28 Sep 2022

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey has said that his salary has been sliced by 30% because of the difficulty in the country, indicating that everyone in government is feeling the hardship that has engulfed the country.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he referenced that the idea that individuals in government are not impacted by the ongoing difficulty in the nation is misleading.

According to him, some of the actions taken by the government involve cutting the pay rates of individuals such as himself by 30%, with other privileges cut off.

“Our salaries have been slashed by 30%. We are all feeling the pain. I know what we are all going through. I buy my fuel and I inherited the car that I use,” he said.

He, however, mentioned that the IMF was in the country with the help of the government to do whatever it may take to moderate the strain on the economy, particularly about the deterioration of the cedi.

“Why is the IMF in the country at the moment? It is because we want to take steps to mitigate the pressure.

“If I hear people say the president is not showing concern, I don’t understand," he added.

According to Mr Okraku-Mantey, Ghana isn't the only country experiencing difficulty, while listing the UK, USA, and other parts of the world.

“I get hurt when people make it look and sound like it is just under President Akuffo-Addo’s leadership that is making us suffer. The UK is going through that, and the USA and other parts of the world are feeling it."

He added, “It is one of the uncontrollable things that can hit any nation. So if we say that we do not know what is going on then it’s a lie because I am feeling it myself.”

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
