‘We are going to court’ - Shatta Wale reacts to Bulldog’s lawsuit

Shatta Wale happy about going to court

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, has reacted to his former manager, Bulldog's lawsuit accusing him of killing one 'Fenick'.

In a video shared on blogger, Nkonkonsa's page on Instagram, the SM Boss recorded himself beatboxing and saying, "We are going to court, We are going to court, We will go to court a lot."



Shatta Wale's reaction in the video above shows that he is ready to meet his former manager in court.



Meanwhile, the writ of summons by the artiste manager showed that he was suing the musician over some recent pronouncements he made regarding the death of another artist manager, Fennec Okyere, a.k.a. Fennicks.



In the writ filed at the Accra High Court, Bulldog is seeking damages for the pronouncements that he considers defamatory and malicious against him.



In a social media post on Wednesday, November 2, Shatta Wale circulated a video accusing Bulldog of killing the said individual after the latter revealed collaborations the artiste had made on his yet-to-be-made-public 'On God' music album.



The self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' wrote, "Bulldog since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happened to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!!

"I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo-Addo won't give you a murderer (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can't fight time!!!"





ADA/AE