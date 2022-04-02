We are making Asakaa our own - Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar has recounted the genesis of his musical career and the inspiration for his style of music.

“It all started way back in Kumasi, Bantama to be precise. Bantama is really bubbling, where the jams are always happening, pubs to pubs. So, I grew up on the street and I picked up the passion from a young age, and it developed further, and I started recording my first Demo when I got to SHS,“ Kofi Jamar disclosed in an interview on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



Asked about the inspiration behind his music, the Kumerican rapper stated that, his inspiration comes from life, nature, and friends.



“If you look at my music, I try to do a song that people will relate to. So, I try to fix myself into people’s shoes to talk from other perspectives, “he noted.



Asakaa is a playful rap



The ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker also explained the meaning of one of the hottest sounds waves in Ghana, called Asakaa.

Asakaa/Ghana drill



According to him, Asakaa is a term they use in Kumasi, where the word for “talk” in Twi is “kasa”, and asakaa comes from saying kasa backward.



“We changed the words backward, so “Kasa” is Sakaa, so “brother” is “therbro” and ”father” is ”therfa” so yeah you can come to our hood, we will be talking and you wouldn’t hear stuff we are talking about cos we just switched it up. So Asakaa is a playful rap.”



The Hip Pop Artiste also mentioned that at first Asaaka came in as a fusion of the UK beats and Ghanaian language and vibe but now it has evolved into their own sound.



“The music keeps evolving, and now we making Asakaa our own”, he said.