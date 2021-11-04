'We are monitoring his works' - Dr UN set to award IGP Dampare

• Dr UN has expressed interest in awarding Ghana's IGP

• He says Dr Dampare is doing a good job in the country



• Dr UN is set to organise a rebranded award scheme in 2022



Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been praised by Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly called Dr UN, a self-acclaimed Ambassador for the United Nations for the good job done so far.



Dr UN has started that the remarkable performance of the new IGP, is worthy of honourable mention considering his efforts in improving Ghana's security.



Mr Fordjour in an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM revealed that his team is "monitoring" his service delivery. It will therefore not come as a surprise should Dr Dampare be named among personalities to be awarded in his upcoming 'Public Excellency Award' in 2022.



"I am impressed with the work done so far by the IGP, I follow him. Even with his age, it is encouraging. He should continue with the same energy. If he will be consistent with what he's doing, the public will enjoy his leadership.

"My team members are scattered across all sectors, we are monitoring every sensitive area," said Dr UN.



Dr Dampare was on October 8, 2021, was sworn into office as Ghana's 23rd Inspector General of Police at age 51.



Also addressing the negative public's perception surrounding his award scheme which has been described by many as fake, Dr UN argued that his critics have no proof to justify their claim.



He added that thousands of cedis was ejected into organising the “UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” which witnessed key personalities including Sarkodie, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Berla Mundi, Alban Bagbin, Natalie Fort picking up awards.



"It is an investment, they (critics) respect the awards. I tell you, it is not easy to get Alisa Hotel to organise such an event in 2020 during COVID-19. The event witnessed a host of dignitaries. I had over 80 military personnel on the ground that day," Dr UN revealed.



