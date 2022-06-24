0
'We are paying more tithes than taxes, is that the right approach?' - John Dumelo asks

John Dumelo E1643101261475 John Dumelo

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor John Dumelo has questioned whether there is a link between religion and development.

He noted that even though there is the need for work to be done by the people of Ghana, the country focuses more on prayers rather than working to ensure productivity.

John Dumelo made these comments in a tweet.

The businessman said in recent times, factories in the country have been converted into churches where citizens believe in paying more tithe but are against paying taxes.

“Is there a link btn religion & development? Do Ghanaians spend more time praying for Ghana to be better than actually making the physical effort to make things better? We are converting factories to churches and paying more tithes than taxes. Is that the right approach?” John Dumelo shared on Twitter.

