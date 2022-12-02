2
Menu
Entertainment

We are ready to sell 'Something Must Happen' song to NDC for campaign – Keche

Keche Bdshbjsc.png Music duo, Keche

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

When it comes to business, the Keche music group does not joke with it.

They told ZionFelix in an interview that they are ready for business if Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) contacts them for partnership.

The duo was asked whether they are prepared to give their latest single ‘Something Must Happen’ to the NDC if they approach them, Keche Andrew and Joshua answered in the affirmative.

They said they will agree to sell the song if only the party will offer a huge sum of money.

Andrew stated that the money should be able to buy the longest Mercedes-Benz.

Keche stressed that they are businessmen reason why they are open up to any music business.

‘Something Must Happen’ was released a few months ago and has become one of the songs that the youth are singing along to.

Keche said more in the interview below:



Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin