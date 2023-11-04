We are sorry, anger made us insult you – Keche finally apologizes to Pappy Kojo’s mother

Ghanaian music duo, Keche, has rendered an apology to Pappy Kojo’s mother after using vulgar words against her in their feud with her son.

He disclosed that Pappy Kojo’s incessant attacks on them including lots of insults made them make such uncouth remarks on stage while performing.



The music duo who were remorseful promised that such a situation would not occur again and stressed that they would put in place measures to ensure that they settled their differences.



“I would like to use this opportunity and apologize to Pappy Kojo’s mother for saying ‘Your mother’ while onstage. Pappy Kojo got us very angry. He called us animals and all sorts of insults so it made us very angry and said that on stage.



“So Mother (Pappy Kojo’s mother), we are very sorry and we will make sure whatever happened between Keche and Pappy Kojo will end. We are all from Sekondi Takoradi so let us end this," Keche Joshua said while speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The apology comes after Keche while performing on stage said ‘Your mother’ in reaction to Pappy Kojo’s insults directed at them.

Pappy Kojo has consistently been a thorn in the flesh of Keche, taking swipes at them at every turn.



His latest was describing the duo as being worth 40 cedis and a kalyppo for bookings.



Livid Keche in reacting to his attacks insulted Pappy's mother.



