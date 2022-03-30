0
Menu
Entertainment

'We are tired of fighting' – Mercy and Tacha speak about their 2-year long beef

Tacha Nad Mercy.png Mercy and Tacha are former Big Brother Naija housemates

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Reality stars, Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide recently met to talk about their two-year-long feud.

Speaking on “Talk With Toke Makinwa”, the reality stars hinted that they were tired of fighting.

One can recall that the two had a fight whiles in the Big Brother Naija House sometime in 2019.

This fight led to the disqualification of Tacha from the show as Mercy emerged the winner.

It was the case that even after the show, their feud continued, with fans fueling it.

But touching on their beef for the first time on the same platform, Mercy and Tacha have explained that although the fans enjoyed the quarrel between them, they got fed up with it.

Touching on her experience, 'emotional' Mercy was captured wiping her tears at a point.

Watch snippets of the interview below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DStv Nigeria (@dstvnigeria)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar