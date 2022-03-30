'We are tired of fighting' – Mercy and Tacha speak about their 2-year long beef

Mercy and Tacha are former Big Brother Naija housemates

Reality stars, Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide recently met to talk about their two-year-long feud.

Speaking on “Talk With Toke Makinwa”, the reality stars hinted that they were tired of fighting.



One can recall that the two had a fight whiles in the Big Brother Naija House sometime in 2019.



This fight led to the disqualification of Tacha from the show as Mercy emerged the winner.



It was the case that even after the show, their feud continued, with fans fueling it.

But touching on their beef for the first time on the same platform, Mercy and Tacha have explained that although the fans enjoyed the quarrel between them, they got fed up with it.



Touching on her experience, 'emotional' Mercy was captured wiping her tears at a point.



Watch snippets of the interview below:



