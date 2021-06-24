We are tired of your flimsy excuses; get to work – Stonebwoy tackles GHAMRO

Stonebwoy

Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy says The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) keeps repeating the same old excuses in taking royalties for artiste and creatives in the country.

According to him, The Ghana Music Rights Organisation needs to buckle up and sit up and produce results because they seem to talk all the time but do not produce any results.



Stonebwoy made this known in a tweet while following proceedings at the Music Summit organized by Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

He said, “following the national Music Summit Yesterday @Ghamro_official keeps repeating the same excuses... We are tired! Uncle Rex and uncle Abraham. Our back is against the wall o... and As For The State of #Musigha dier SAD Kwraaah!!”