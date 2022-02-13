We aren't friends but she is a wonderful lady - Yvonne Nelson describes Jackie Appiah

Yvonne Nelson says nice things about Jackie

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has described her colleague actress, Jackie Appiah as a wonderful person.



Speaking in an interview on an Accra-based Kingdom FM, Yvonne Nelson said even though she isn't friends with Jackie Appiah, she can speak about her personality.



“We are not friends who will call each other or hang out but Jackie is a celebrity and so far as the work is concerned, she is a very wonderful lady”, Yvonne said.



This comes on the back of recent comments about the actress by Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Shatta Wale in an exclusive interview with MzGee demanded payment from the government to be a COVID-19 ambassador.



Jackie Appiah on the other hand disclosed her willingness to freely create public awareness on the threat that was fast rising just around the time, Shatta expressed his displeasure.



In a recent Facebook live session on February 4, 2022, the artiste questioned how the actress makes her money when other actresses are struggling in the movie industry.



“Jackie Appiah, I remember during the corona season when I asked that government pay us for our services, you resisted. The picture you’re trying to paint to your female actresses, you better stop it.



“When last did you shoot a movie? Can you even make 1million dollars from a shoot? But you want everyone to think you’re making money through honest means. Actresses are suffering in this country so where do you make your money from? We see all the toto works. The toto works we see it all. I can also become gay and make so much money. Don’t come and pretend that you’re a celebrity,” he said.